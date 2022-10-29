Josh Klemke has capped off a fine season by winning Henty's best and fairest.
Klemke, having returned to his junior club after a spell with Lavington in the Ovens and Murray, underlined his development with a series of fine displays for the Swampies.
Having already taken out the Hume League's Rising Star award, Klemke pipped Dylan Hore to the club's top individual honour.
Klemke played all 18 games and was named in Henty's best players 14 times as the Swampies finished eighth with seven wins, 10 defeats and a draw.
"Josh has been sensational," Henty coach Daniel Hore-Smith said.
"We knew how good he was when he went into town as a young fella and playing at 'Lavi' has helped him in terms of his professionalism.
"He's a very dedicated trainer, down there all the time.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"He plays like he's played senior footy for 10 years.
"He's only 20, super young, but he's really mature in his decision-making.
"It means so much to him and he's always looking to improve.
"His in-and-under footy was just as good as his outside stuff, he's so damaging on the outside but then he can go forward as well.
"He's a pretty complete package, a very exciting young footballer.
"He got presented with the best and fairest by Ryan Klemke, one of our under-14s, who won the flag this year.
"Ryan spoke about how much they loved watching Josh and how he's a big influence for all of them.
"I always tell the young players to watch blokes like him, the way he runs and reads the footy."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.