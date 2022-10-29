The Border Mail
Josh Klemke wins Henty's best and fairest

Steve Tervet
Updated October 29 2022 - 11:36pm, first published 11:30pm
Josh Klemke returned to Henty this season after three years away and finished 2022 as the club's best and fairest as well as claiming the Hume League Rising Star award.

