A HIGH Street office, which helped those with housing needs, will be Wodonga's early voting site for this month's Victorian election.
The Victorian Electoral Commission has leased the premises, opposite the Albury Wodonga Community College, for the weeks prior to the November 26 poll.
It was occupied by Beyond Housing which has moved to another Wodonga location.
The Benambra election office opened on Tuesday and it will be a prepolling venue from November 14, when early voting starts across Victoria.
The VEC's base in Wangaratta for the seat of Ovens Valley will be at a former bedding shop at the post office end of Murphy Street.
However, early voting will be further north in an old shop at 46 Murphy Street.
That is due to a law that a polling booth cannot be within 100 metres of an office of a candidate or a politician.
Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy has his premises at 15 Murphy Street.
An early voting station will also operate at Yarrawonga for Ovens Valley electors.
It will be at 26 McNally Street, with entry off Hume Street around the corner.
Prepolling in Benalla, which is in the seat of Euroa, will be conducted at 61 Fawckner Drive in premises opposite the rural city's fire station.
Overall there will be 186 electoral office staff employed on polling day in Benambra and 238 in Ovens Valley.
Jobs are still available with those interested encouraged to apply through the VEC website.
There will be six fewer election day polling booths in Benambra.
Four of those, Mount Beauty, Tawonga, Dederang and Running Creek, have been transferred to Ovens Valley after a redistribution, and two, Mitta and Sandy Creek, have been axed.
That means Eskdale will be the sole booth in the Mitta Valley.
Towong councillor and Liberal Party member Aaron Scales was unruffled over Mitta being dropped for the state poll given it was mothballed for this year's federal election.
"I'm not surprised that it's happened," Cr Scales said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Disappointed? A little bit because voting day for the older age group is a special day, they like to dress up and it's a day where they feel empowered to vote."
Cr Scales said there had been a lack of publicity from the Australian Electoral Commission about the abandonment of the Mitta booth for the Indi vote in May.
"People we're still showing up at the old Mitta booth and of course it was all locked up and they had to travel to Eskdale," Cr Scales said.
At the 2018 Victorian poll, 98 votes were lodged at Mitta and 173 at Eskdale.
Tallangatta Valley had the least with 53.
