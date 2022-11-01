The Border Mail
It may not be until December that the mayor of Wodonga for the next year or two is cemented

Anthony Bunn
Anthony Bunn
November 1 2022 - 5:00pm
Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton is keeping his hand down when it comes to telling ratepayers whether he will put his hand up to remain as the city's leader.

WODONGA'S next mayor may not be known until after a countback in December to determine who replaces John Watson on the council.

