The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Harrison Macreadie signs two-year deal with East Perth

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated November 2 2022 - 6:22am, first published 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harrison Macreadie played two games for Henty in the Hume League this year. Picture by James Wiltshire

Harrison Macreadie has been playing a key role back at his home club Henty.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.