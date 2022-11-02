Harrison Macreadie has been playing a key role back at his home club Henty.
The former Carlton defender, 24, has been putting local youngsters through their paces before the Swampies officially start their pre-season.
Macreadie, who spent four years in the AFL, was delisted by the Blues at the end of 2020 and subsequently joined Williamstown before signing a two-year deal at East Perth last month.
But having played two games for Henty towards the end of last season, he stuck around to help the next generation of Swampies start right for season 2023.
"Harry's been in town for a bit and we've had a lot of juniors joining him on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings," coach Daniel Hore-Smith said.
"You can tell already how keen they are.
IN OTHER SPORT:
"They want to get a sniff of senior footy, which is really good.
"This was my first year of coaching and I met with Harry around Christmas time last year and said 'this is what I'm thinking, is this a good idea or what?'
"To be able to ring him any time, because he's a lovely guy, he always had that reassurance for me, he was like 'yeah, that's a good idea, you could just do this or add to it by doing this.'
"He's been happy to come out and the juniors absolutely adore him.
"He did a lot of running for them in the finals series, so for him to be able to come out and take some training runs through the year, and play a few games for us, it's magic actually."
Henty finished eighth in the Hume League this year with a 7-10-1 record.
