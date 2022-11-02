Kicked and punched his partner on discovering her social media chat to other men

A Walbundrie man inflicted a savage assault on his partner on discovering she had been using a social media platform to talk to other men, a court has heard.
The woman was in bed on October 20 around midnight, having left her mobile phone on a bedside table.
The Snapchat application on her phone, Albury Local Court has heard, remained open.
Philip Calvan walked in, saw the app and then "saw the victim was chatting to other men".
The assault that occurred early that morning, police prosecutor Sergeant Casey Braz has told magistrate Susan McGowan, was not insignificant.
"The nature of it is very serious," Sergeant Braz said.
"And it occurred in her own own home."
The unemployed Calvan, 28, did not appear in court but had submitted a guilty plea to a single domestic violence-related charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The court was told the pair had been in a relationship for about seven years and that they shared their home with her two children from a previous relationship.
Calvan's reaction to seeing the conversations on her phone was immediate.
"The accused became angry and started to punch the victim to the head, face and body," police said.
"He has pulled her off the bed and kicked her a number of times to the body."
When she managed to stand, Calvan headbutted the woman.
She told him she was going to vomit, so Calvan ordered her to the toilet.
She declined his offer to phone for an ambulance, but contacted police at 8.30am and they arrived an hour later.
"The accused was cooperative and remorseful and was upset."
Calvan will be sentenced on December 6.
