River nears the deck at River Deck, and the playground is a swimming pool

Albury's River Deck Cafe has water lapping at the entry... and very close to rising up and spilling onto its deck.
Emily Grellman and Cameron Butcher shared the pictures they took of the restaurant and playground, at Noreuil Park.
Rivers across the region are swelling, with releases from the Hume Dam increasing this week.
