Benambra independent candidate Jacqui Hawkins will still fight for Border hospital

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated November 7 2022 - 3:33pm, first published 2:30pm
Jacqui Hawkins, speaking at her campaign launch at Wodonga on October 8, said she would keep up the fight for a greenfield site for a new hospital to serve Albury-Wodonga. Picture by James Wiltshire

Independent candidate for Benambra Jacqui Hawkins has dismissed suggestions she has backflipped on her initial support of the bipartisan announcement for an upgraded hospital at Albury rather than a new greenfield site to serve Albury-Wodonga.

Ted Howes

