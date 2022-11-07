Police seek witnesses to glassing, assault, at Astor in Albury

Police are appealing for information following a glassing incident at Albury.
Officers were called to The Astor Hotel about 9.30pm on Friday following reports of an altercation.
They were told two men, who did not know each other, had started arguing before one man struck the other in the face with a glass.
The offender punched the victim and ran from the scene.
"The injured man - aged 46 - did not require medical treatment," a police spokeswoman said.
"As inquiries into the incident continue, police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a man who may be able to assist with their inquiries.
"He is described as being aged in his 20s, of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, of muscular build and was wearing a baseball cap at the time of the incident.
"He also has a distinctive full-sleeve tattoo on his right arm."
Anyone with information, including witnesses, can call (02) 6023 9299 or 1800 333 000.
