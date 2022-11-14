The Border Mail
Another Riverina community will be left without a bank branch from next February after a decision by the NAB

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated November 14 2022 - 3:03pm, first published 3:00pm
NAB is closing its Holbrook branch, leaving Albury as its next nearest outlet. The institution has also closed sites at Culcairn, Lavington and Lockhart in the past four years. Picture by Mark Jesser.

The mayor of Greater Hume Shire, Tony Quinn, says he will be seeking interest from other banks in opening at Holbrook after the NAB announced it was closing the town's last bank branch.

