The mayor of Greater Hume Shire, Tony Quinn, says he will be seeking interest from other banks in opening at Holbrook after the NAB announced it was closing the town's last bank branch.
NAB will shut-up on February 9 next year, citing patrons switching to online banking as the catalyst.
Cr Quinn said he received a phone call from a NAB representative last week to inform him of the termination of the Albury Street branch.
"She wouldn't listen one bit so I'll be trying to get Bendigo Bank and Hume Bank to look at Holbrook," Cr Quinn said.
"I don't know how they make their decisions because I'd think a place like Holbrook would be viable."
Councillor Heather Wilton said Bendigo Bank operates an agency via the post office at Holbrook which may preclude the establishment of a branch.
Hume Bank has a branch at Culcairn, 30 kilometres from Holbrook.
Greater Hume Council is based at Holbrook and has considerable loans and investment with the NAB.
Their fate is likely to be put to a councillor debate.
Cr Wilton, a Holbrook resident, said the closure was hard for her, because she banked with NAB and her first job after leaving school was as a teller at the Cobram branch.
"I knew it would come because there's not many branches in the NAB left but you just hope they might have a slight change of heart and think 'we need to keep some face in the country' but the country isn't Holbrook, it's Wagga and Albury," Cr Wilton said.
