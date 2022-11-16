There's a party at Culcairn and you're all invited.
After a challenging period with limited chances to gather, Culcairn Community Development Committee received a NSW government grant to help towns reconnect economically and socially after COVID and has organised a free street party on Friday.
More than 50 stallholders will line Balfour Street and Railway Parade, which will be closed to traffic, with free rides and entertainment on offer for children, live music and a fireworks display to round out the night.
Michelle Godde, a member of the organising committee, said there had been a huge buzz around Culcairn in the lead up to the event.
"It's good to be able to get the community out and about again because we've been locked down and people have become a little more insular and doing things themselves," she said.
"It's about getting people out connecting, socialising, having fun and giving the community something to look forward to.
"We've got more than 50 stallholders, which is pretty exciting. There's food stalls, craft, jewellery and wood products. It's quite a wide range.
"Some of the stallholders are local people, but there's also a lot of other people from outside the town coming in for it.
"We've been getting plenty of phone calls from traders wanting to be part of the event and we've told them 'the more the merrier', the point of the event is to reinvigorate the community.
"Lots of people are talking about it and I've heard a lot of people have got friends coming from out of town for it.
"We hope to create a really festive feel and we've been keeping our fingers crossed that we get some good weather."
Mrs Godde said the street party was unlikely to become an annual event given the grant money had absorbed most of the costs, but she would like to see more gatherings for the community in future.
"The Lions club in the past have done markets, but at this stage the street party is a one-off and we'll see how it goes," she said.
"We've been able to buy some lighting with the grant, which will help future event applications."
The event runs from 5pm to 9pm.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
