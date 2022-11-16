The Border Mail
Springdale Heights man's 78-day jail spell ends, in community on supervised order

By Albury Court
November 17 2022 - 8:30am
No more jail for 150km/h cop chase as court decides mental health work's a priority

A Springdale Heights man with longstanding mental health issues that deteriorated to the extent he hit 150km/h in a police pursuit has been released from jail.

