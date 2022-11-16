The Border Mail
Benalla mother $580,000 richer after finding winning lotto ticket when cleaning out her car

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated November 17 2022 - 10:24am, first published 10:15am
A Benalla woman has claimed a $580,000 lotto win more than four months after it was drawn after finding the ticket in her car. File picture by The Lott

A North East mother was completely oblivious to winning $580,000 in lotto for more than four months after finding the ticket in her car.

Local News

