David Williams isn't usually accustomed to being at the tail end of the order.
But it's something he might just have to get used to.
Brock-Burrum's president and resident dab-hand with the bat often jokes when talking cricket, but when it comes to the rapid progression the club has witnessed in recent years, he's dead serious.
"Our young ones are now coming up and taking a lot more load on, and even the under-16s we've got now, we have three or four who will rotate between not only the seconds but the firsts as well this season," he said.
"That'll give us older blokes a bit of relief, so we can just cruise along.
"When we've got our full team in, some of us might find ourselves in the seconds.
"I think it's good, that's the ultimate thing that you're trying to achieve, the overlap of your senior team.
"Not so much to create pressure but just to keep them honest, then you can pick your teams and say 'you've got to earn your spot'."
Williams played all his youth cricket at North Albury, eventually turning out for Soden's Hotel in the Hume Pub League then moving across to Kiewa.
He first joined Burrumbuttock Cricket Club in the mid 2000s, long before its merger with Brocklesby in 2019.
Now finding himself planted near the bottom of the order, the 41-year-old recalls it was little over a season ago where he and Jordan Schilg would be first at the crease, equipped with cherry-emblazoned bats and an unwavering focus as they stared down the opposition quicks.
But a resurgence of a younger brigade has since flipped the script.
In the first game of the season, the pair found themselves batting at 10 and 11, putting on a last-wicket stand which secured Brock-Burrum a nailbiting win against Walla.
The side then exacted a snatch and grab defeat of Lockhart in game two, and will be out to keep their unblemished record intact when heading to Culcairn in round six.
But according to Williams, the success on the field pales in comparison to the strides being taken off it ever since Burrumbuttock and Brocklesby merged three years ago.
"(When we merged), the whole idea was to make that foundation to build on to be a strong, successful club," he said.
"Burrumbuttock always had players but we were running out of volunteers, that was the problem.
"Brocklesby was sort of almost the opposite - they had the volunteers but they didn't have the players.
We're definitely not sitting at idle, we're trying to improve every day, every year.- Brock-Burrum president David Williams
"We had talks of a merger, and everything was really positive; we walked away from that thinking 'you beauty', because we were able to have juniors.
"That was one of main big bonuses of merging between Brocklesby and Burrumbuttock, we managed to pick up our under-13s and then we ran a junior blasters program.
"We're into our fourth year now and we've got the under-16s we've been striving for too."
Williams stated the introduction of Jason Weaven to the club has been instrumental, picking up under-16 coaching duties while the other junior mentoring roles have been filled by Luke and Jordan Schilg.
"The good thing about our club, when we had the merger talks we had all the older heads there as well as the next generation," he said.
"Now, they're the blokes who are in all the spots now, the 30 to 40 year old's.
"It was good at the start with the help and guidance from the older generation, but now its the youth doing everything.
"I almost put myself in the older generation, so its good to see these younger blokes coming through, they'll take over from me and I can sit back and relax - hopefully.
"(The club) is on the up, and we're definitely not sitting at idle, we're trying to improve every day, every year.
"In saying that, the last three years have been really big, but you've just got to keep trying to push forward."
