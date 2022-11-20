The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Syrian family of six grateful for Border help to relocate to Lavington

TH
By Ted Howes
November 21 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left, Syrian family Fatemah, Khaldieh Al Damous, Khetam, Rim, Malak and Farham Alayed settle into their new home in Lavington, after receiving help to relocate from Lebanon. Picture by Ted Howes

A SYRIAN family of six who managed to flee the horrors of war in their own country to Lebanon, have made Albury their new home with the help of generous Border locals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.