Colourful production of Wind in the Willows comes alive at Albury

By Ted Howes
November 24 2022 - 3:00am
The production of Wind in the Willows will be staged in Albury tomorrow night after two years Picture by TrewBella Photography

AFTER two years of false starts due to bushfire smoke, COVID lockdowns and floods, the local production of Wind in the Willows will finally come to life at Albury on Friday night.

