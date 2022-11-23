AFTER two years of false starts due to bushfire smoke, COVID lockdowns and floods, the local production of Wind in the Willows will finally come to life at Albury on Friday night.
Show manager, Annette Challis, said the musical comedy will be staged at Albury Botanic Gardens with a cast from years 10 to 12 from the Murray High School.
"Beating adversity is certainly held close to our hearts," Ms Challis said.
"Well, we have beaten adversity.
"Wind in the Willows tells a timeless story of friendship, loyalty and working together to win the day.
"It's a fun-packed adventure, full of laughs and lyrical songs."
The show, created by Revolution Theatre Productions in conjunction with the school, is co-directed Alicen Waugh and Chris Pidd, who is also the one-man band in the production.
Mr Pidd, who performed in and directed a production of the same play in Tasmania 25 years ago, said the latest incarnation was spectacular.
"It's very close to my heart - for kids these days, this is a new story - but older mums and dads will know this story," Mr Pidd said.
"It's very cartoon-like with lots of songs and lots of action, with original music.
"It tells the story of Toad of Toad Hall who's inherited lots of money but is reckless, so he loves fads, then he sees a car and completely reckless and does something very naughty and ends up in jail.
"We've got a river boat and a river - it's a very animated production with plenty of sound effects."
Mr Pidd said theatre-goers were welcome to bring portable seats but nothing too heavy.
"It's important that audiences know that this is a a moving show," Mr Pidd said.
"As the show progresses, we'll move people through various sections of the gardens.
"People, over the one hour and 20 minutes or so of the show, will get to enjoy three different sections of the garden."
Cast members include Brayden Berkhout as Toad; Hope Trethowan as Mole; Sam Brownlaw as Ratty; Charlotte Turner as Otter; Tom Wynd as Badger, Bargewoman and Weasel; Sebastan Aquilina as PC and head Weasel; and Erin Iglopas as Gertrude and weasel.
Ms Challis said: "You're welcome to bring along your picnic rug or chair, light refreshments and beverages."
Tickets for the show are $26 for adults, $16 for children or a family ticket at $64 for two adults and two children.
Performances are at 6pm Friday, 11am, 2pm and 6pm on Saturday, and at 11am and 2pm on Sunday. Tickets are available via the trybooking link www.trybooking.com/CDTCQ
