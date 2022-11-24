The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wymah Weekend Music by the Weir a "reconnection" for star Lumsden

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated November 25 2022 - 11:07am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fanny Lumsden says her performance at Wymah will be slightly stripped back, with no horn section, but will provide a personal, intimate experience for regional audiences. Picture supplied.

WHEN Fanny Lumsden performs at Wymah next Friday night, she says it will be a small break from her hectic national Country Halls Tour and akin to "putting on a pair of comfortable shoes".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.