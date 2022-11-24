WHEN Fanny Lumsden performs at Wymah next Friday night, she says it will be a small break from her hectic national Country Halls Tour and akin to "putting on a pair of comfortable shoes".
Lumsden, speaking to The Border Mail while on the way to her gig at the Queenscliff Music Festival on Saturday night, said she was looking forward to next weekend's Wymah Weekend Music by the Weir event to "reconnect with regional communities".
The ARIA and Golden Guitar award-winning artist will open the Wymah event, and will be followed by Peter Denahy and the Surreal McCoys the next night as part of what organisers promise will be "a weekend to remember".
Lumsden, who grew up in the Riverina, said she loves returning to her old stomping ground.
"I was born in Warren, I grew up on a farm in West Wyalong and I now live at Tooma," she said. "This is a side event to my main tour, it's just something I love to do.
"I love touring, performing at big places too, but playing smaller places like Wymah is a reconnection to the rural communities.
"It won't be as big as some of the shows on this tour - for example, we won't have a horn section at Wymah - but that is what makes it appealing for a lot of people.
"It's more personal and intimate.
"Playing at a smaller place like Wymah is sort of like the essence of who I am, playing to small halls, it's like the joy of playing before I was known at all. You're face to face with the community - it's like putting on a pair of comfortable shoes."
Lumsden said she would play her usual originals to please her fans, "throw in a few covers", and engage with the audience with some storytelling about her experiences.
"We try to make the shows as accessible to as many people as possible," she said.
"Some of the shows, the youngest are often only a few months' old and the eldest are about 90.
"Storytelling is definitely a part of it, but it's very much about the original music."
Lumsden has previously performed at the Woodford Folk Festival, Tamworth Country Music Festival, Groundwater County Music Festival, Gympie Muster, and a recent support slot touring with Aussie legend Paul Kelly.
Next Saturday at Wymah, there will be afternoon tea with music from Will and Connor from 2.30-3.30pm at the Wymah School Museum and at 4-6pm at Wymah Recreation Reserve.
The event is supported by the NSW government and the Greater Hume Council. Bookings for Fanny Lumsden concert through https://events.humanitix.com/fanny-lumsdens-country-halls-tour-wymah
