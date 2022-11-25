Funding to upgrade Albury's Lauren Jackson Sports Centre was announced yesterday, ending a frustrating wait for basketball fans who earlier this year were told NSW government support had bounced.
Stage one of the $11 million project, which includes upgraded courts, new change rooms, a first aid room, and seating capacity to be increased from 1,000 to 1,400, is expected to be complete within a year.
Albury mayor Kylie King and Albury MP Justin Clancy announced the $5 million first-stage funding at the site, saying it was hoped the upgraded facility would attract more large-scale tournaments.
"We missed out for the first round of funding but we've got this just in the nick of time for the new year," Ms King said.
"Albury is such perfectly placed to attract big tournaments so knowing that the facilities are going to be top-class standard will really help.
"She's such a grand old dame isn't she, but she's been really in need of some upgrades and improvements.
Mr Clancy said the revamped stadium would not only be a boon for participating basketballers, but for the community in general.
"Albury City are going to drive this forward now and I welcome the work that they are doing," Mr Clancy said.
"I think we should expect to see improvements reasonably quickly, over the next year or so.
"This is part of $200 million that has gone out over the first two rounds of this multi-sport complex funding from the NSW government.
"The NSW government is vitally interested in growing participation in sport, we know how important it is for physical well being but also for social well being."
"This win was a real team effort. AlburyCity Council put a lot of work into the application and I was able to advocate in Sydney about the need to modernise and expand this much-loved and well used sports facility."
Mr Clancy said the $5 million funding boost is one of 39 projects funded across the State as part of the NSW Government's commitment to support community sport. The Multi-Sport Community Facility Fund provides grants between $1 million and $5 million for new or upgraded sport facilities.
"This is about driving forward and really putting Albury back on the map in that, when you want basketball in regional areas, Albury will be number one," Mr Clancy said.
"Competition is bringing visitor participation to our community but also driving participation in our sport locally. We know that basketball is absolutely going great guns in our community."
