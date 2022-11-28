The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury courthouse momentarily evacuated as police investigate duffel bag left at entrance

Nigel McNay
By Nigel McNay
Updated November 29 2022 - 1:48pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police speak to a man outside Albury's courthouse on Tuesday morning after the building was evacuated over a duffel bag left abandoned outside. Picture by Nigel McNay

Albury's courthouse was evacuated shortly after 9am on Tuesday over a green duffel bag left abandoned outside the building's main entrance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nigel McNay

Nigel McNay

Senior reporter

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.