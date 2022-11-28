Albury's courthouse was evacuated shortly after 9am on Tuesday over a green duffel bag left abandoned outside the building's main entrance.
Dozens of solicitors, a police prosecutor, various court staff and people with an interest in court cases on what is a busy list day were ushered out the doors.
Minutes earlier a NSW Sheriff's officer walked through the court foyer asking if anyone happened to own the bag.
While the evacuation was carried out quickly and without fuss, police nevertheless ensured those outside the building kept a distance of about 20 metres.
Two Albury officers, watched by two others, began searching the bag at 9.15am.
The drama ended at 9.18am and people were then allowed back into the building.
Police established the bag belonged to a man who had been inside the building giving instructions to a defence lawyer in an interview room.
Earlier, the man had been told he was not allowed to take the large bag, which contained all his worldly possessions, into the building.
