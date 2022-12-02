Hume Freeway reopened after Chiltern truck and car crash

UPDATE: The Hume Freeway has reopened on Friday morning after a crash on Thursday evening.
Further details have emerged following the crash, with a police spokeswoman confirming a man was seriously injured in the collision.
"It is understood a truck and car collided on the Hume Freeway about 6pm," Leading Senior Constable Jody Clayton said.
"The truck has hit the rear of the car forcing both vehicles off road.
"The 31-year-old driver of the car, from Golden Square, was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
"The 55-year-old driver of the truck, from Harkness, was assessed at the scene, and he is assisting police with their enquires."
While the scene of the crash is still being cleared, vehicles are able to travel in the southbound lanes.
"The Hume Freeway has re-opened southbound between Chiltern and Springhurst following an overnight collision," a Department of Transport spokesman said.
"Traffic management, including lane closures and reduced speeds, will remain in place along the freeway in both directions as investigations and repairs continue.
"We ask motorists to follow the direction of traffic controllers and allow extra time through the area."
Leading Senior Constable Clayton said witnesses were being sought.
"Anyone with information or dash cam footage that could assist police with their enquiries is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
UPDATE: The Hume Freeway at Chiltern remains closed southbound on Friday morning as emergency services work to clear the scene of a serious collision.
A VicTraffic update at 5.19am said the freeway was closed from the Beechworth-Chiltern-Hume in ramp on, Chiltern, to Rutherglen-Springhurst Road, Springhurst.
"Detour via Chiltern Rutherglen Road to Rutherglen township," the alert said.
"Murray Valley Highway then Federation Way to Bowser township.
"Proceed back onto the Hume Freeway."
EARLIER: The Hume Freeway is closed after a serious crash south of Chiltern on Thursday evening.
It is believed a truck and vehicle have collided whilst travelling south on the freeway just after 6pm near the Wenkes Rd interchange.
All emergency services are on scene and a medical helicopter has landed on the freeway.
"The truck has hit the rear of the car, forcing both vehicles off road," a police spokeswoman said.
"The driver of the car is being airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
"The driver of the truck is being assessed by paramedics at the scene."
The Hume Freeway is expected to have significant traffic delays as a result of the collision.
The Department of Transport said the Hume Freeway was closed Melbourne-bound between Beechworth-Chiltern Road, Chiltern and Rutherglen-Springhurst Road, Springhurst.
"Motorists should follow the direction of emergency services and detour using Chiltern-Howlong Road. Then take the Murray Valley Highway through Rutherglen, and return to the freeway using Rutherglen-Springhurst Road," the department said.
"The closure is under the control of emergency services and the freeway will re-open when investigations are complete and it's safe to do so."
Police said the exact circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be determined and investigations remain ongoing.
Anyone with information or dash cam footage can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
