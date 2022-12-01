The Border Mail
Albury City relaunching Andronicos and Iannotta Cups

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated December 2 2022 - 11:33am, first published 10:37am
Albury City's Evelyn Takle, Shelby Maw and Mitch Styles are eyeing off the return of the pre season Andronicos and Iannotta Cups leading up to the 2023 AWFA season.

Following a number of COVID interrupted years, an Albury City fan favourite is making a big comeback.

