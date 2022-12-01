Following a number of COVID interrupted years, an Albury City fan favourite is making a big comeback.
The club has been unable to run its preseason male and female tournaments - the Andronicos and Iannotta Cups - at full capacity since 2019, but that is all about to change.
Albury City president Brodie Samiec said getting both cups up and running again is a priority next year.
"We've ran it for many years, and we've passed that as a new committee as something that we wanted to achieve, getting it back up and running," she said.
"It's very dependent on season commencement, we usually go two weeks beforehand but we're working with AWFA on dates at the moment.
"We also have to wait for Football NSW to open up registrations because players have to be registered.
"There's already been some interest from outside the area of teams wanting to come along and play."
The male Andronicos Cup is named after the titular family who have become an extremely prevalent name at City over the past few decades.
Meanwhile, the all female Iannotta Cup is in honour of the Angela Iannotta, who became the first local to don Australian colours on the international stage.
Prior to COVID, the pull of the Andronicos and Iannotta Cups was undeniable.
Teams from as far away as Cootamundra, Melbourne and Canberra would descend on Jelbart Park for a bumper weekend of football, while it served as the perfect hit out in the lead up to the AWFA season for local clubs.
"Everyone can start firing on all cylinders again and get a good lead into the AWFA season," Samiec said.
"We also start the season a little bit earlier than other associations so they're looking for pre-season games.
"Our aim is to start early and get some interest back into (both cups), and relaunch them again next year."
