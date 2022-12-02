The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

APM stages International Day of People with a Disability event to highlight efforts to enable employment

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated December 2 2022 - 2:34pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
APM business manager Emma Harris, client Wayne Fraser and employment consultant Wendy Beer at the organisation's International Day of People with a Disability event on Friday.

A Border organisation that helps people overcome physical and mental barriers to gain employment has paid tribute to its clients with a free event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.