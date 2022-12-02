A Border organisation that helps people overcome physical and mental barriers to gain employment has paid tribute to its clients with a free event.
APM celebrated International Day of People with a Disability at its Albury office on Friday with a community barbecue.
Business manager Emma Harris said all of the group's clients had faced challenges to enter the workforce.
"We support those with physical barriers with physio and rehabilitation and provide mental health referral services," she said.
"You can have someone with mental health issues who thinks they can't work, but when you put them into employment, you see them change so much."
APM client Wayne Fraser has been an amputee for more than 40 years after losing his left leg when he was hit by a car in 1977.
The organisation helped him to secure a medium rigid licence to steer delivery trucks, while he also drives rental cars and small bus groups.
"The biggest barrier was convincing people you could do the job," he said.
"I've walked into places to ask for a job and straight away you can see people's heads ticking over and thinking how is it going to work."
Mr Fraser said APM had been a great support to him in the past 12 months.
Albury deputy mayor Steve Bowen and Business Wodonga chief executive Graham Jenkin were among the guests in attendance.
APM was established in 1994 and helps more than 600,000 people each year in programs that deliver a range of human services.
