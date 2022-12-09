Man drove his truck at speed camera car, narrowly avoiding crash

A concreter who drove a loaded truck and trailer at a speed camera, narrowly missing the vehicle, has been told his behaviour "beggars belief".
Ewan Schilg, who runs his own business, had spotted the vehicle at Baranduda on June 2.
He was travelling south on the Wodonga-Yackandandah Road and drove his white Isuzu truck, weighing 5.3 tonnes including the attached loaded trailer, towards the camera vehicle.
The 23-year-old swerved and missed the car in the 100km/h zone by about 30 centimetres, having driven on the shoulder of the road.
An operator was inside the vehicle, which had running video cameras.
Schilg was later spoken to by police after his number plates were captured, and admitted he was driving at the time.
He was questioned at the Wodonga Police Station and said he had wanted to show the passenger in his truck what he thought of speed cameras.
He was charged with driving in a manner dangerous, and pleaded guilty in the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Tuesday
"This was a moment of immaturity, and clearly very foolish with potentially catastrophic consequences," lawyer Chirag Patel said.
Mr Patel said his client had no criminal or driving priors, and was a church goer who didn't drink or use drugs.
"At no stage did he intend to cause any harm or injury," he said.
Schilg wrote a letter of apology to the court.
The court heard he was well regarded as a concreter.
The court heard he had to lose his licence for six months and would have his sister and employees drive him around.
Magistrate Ian Watkins also ordered he pay $650 to the court fund and be of good behaviour for one year.
