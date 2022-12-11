The Border Mail
Man released after victim filmed having arm broken with a hammer

December 12 2022 - 3:30am
Jye Werkowski was filmed by Espagne attacking the man with a hammer.

A drug addict involved in a vicious armed attack on a man inside his home and firearm-related blackmail involving a woman's dog has been released from custody.

