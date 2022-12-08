Josh Kennedy hasn't kicked a ball about in a match at Glen Park in more than two decades.
But when he laces up those magic boots of his, you can bet a crowd will form to see what comes next.
On Thursday evening the Socceroos legend and former Boomers and Twin City Wanderers man returned to his old stomping ground to take part in a coaching clinic, greeted by waves of kids waiting to get a photo, signature or second with the man who inspired a generation of border football fans.
His every step was tracked by the eyes of myriads of star struck youngsters.
Even those too young to know of him were caught whispering to friends - who was this tall man everybody was making such a big fuss over?
For Kennedy, it was just another trip down memory lane.
"I remember a lot of cold early mornings playing here," he said.
"For me, I have a lot of fun memories of growing up with my mates playing football.
"It was a really enjoyable part of my life starting playing here when I was five through to 15 years old before I left the border.
"It's always a nice feeling being back here, especially when the field is packed with young kids playing football."
Kennedy's appearance was not a one off, riding on the coattails of the Socceroos' success at the FIFA World Cup - he's been returning to Boomers to show face at these sessions for many years now.
The timing is perfect though, considering the echoes of building the sport at grassroots level after the national side showed the world just how far above their weight the 'Roos can punch.
And who better to deliver the message than Kennedy, who has played in two World Cups himself.
"Historically we've had that hype of a World Cup every four years and we build off that, but we're lucky enough to have a Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in the middle of next year," Kennedy said.
"Hopefully that hype from the men's and women's World Cups continues, so that we don't just get these little peaks in participation and instead football continues to grow steadily stronger.
"When you see kids here with their Socceroos tops on, it's exciting."
