The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Ed Perryman talks about his journey at Osborne Cricket Club

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated December 9 2022 - 12:34pm, first published 11:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ed Perryman is skippering Osborne's young side at just 22 years of age. Picture by Ash Smith

You'd be hard pressed to find a younger captain at first grade level across any of Cricket Albury Wodonga's formats than Ed Perryman.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LN

Liam Nash

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.