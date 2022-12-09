You'd be hard pressed to find a younger captain at first grade level across any of Cricket Albury Wodonga's formats than Ed Perryman.
At just 22, the Osborne skipper has guided a young brigade to a white hot start in the Hume competition, winning each of its four games to sit suited, booted and hatted at the ladders' top.
It should come as no surprise though, considering his pedigree.
The Perryman name is synonymous with Osborne, with father Max playing all his cricket at the club while brothers Harry, Nick and Joe all have appeared for the side at some stage.
So when Perryman talks, they listen.
"We've got a pretty young side apart from Darren Howard, me and him talk a lot because he's obviously the older statesman," he said.
"I talk to 'Howie' and see what he reckons when I'm unsure about something and he'll help me out.
"The rest of the team is probably younger than me.
"I went to school with most of the boys and I know them pretty well which helps; they're a pretty good group, they all listen so it's all good."
Growing up as dual-talent in both cricket and football, Perryman took to each with the same foot-first attitude and still loves each equivalently.
He admits football is likely more of a strength of his, and it proved in 2020 as he was named Osborne's best and fairest in the oval ball realm.
But cricket doesn't take a back seat in the Perryman house.
Since starting out as a junior, the 22-year-old has departed on a circuitous journey which has landed him pretty close to his back doorstep.
The top order bat and part time spinner came out of the blocks playing under-12s at The Rock Yerong Creek before suiting up for South Wagga, where he was initially introduced to first grade cricket.
"It was pretty enjoyable, I was only young when I was playing in Wagga but it was a bit more serious - things like getting to games an hour before and training twice a week," Perryman said.
'It was just less commitment playing Osborne which was one of the reasons why I went out there too.
"One of the other reasons was Osborne were kind of struggling for numbers, and just with the history of dad being president for about 20 years and playing all his cricket here.
"It was a bit more casual (compared to Wagga), but it's actually turned into a pretty decent comp with Brocklesby and Holbrook joining a few years ago, it's quite enjoyable really."
Coming on board at Osborne in 2017/18, Perryman has been one of the sides' true performers across the past five and a half seasons.
He's chalked up close to 2000 runs at first grade level alongside reaching the 100 club for wickets taken, and held an alarmingly good batting average of 71.80 during his first season.
Perryman's game defining 62 not out against Henty in round four has been his highlight of the 2022/23 campaign, but his views span far wider than personal performance.
"We've been going pretty good, we probably got away with the win on the weekend and we also got lucky against The Rock (Yerong Creek) earlier in the year," he said.
"It's good to be undefeated so far.
"Because we've had such a good start I think the aim is to try and finish as high as we can and preferably cop a ladder seat, so you have that double chance.
"We've made a couple of prelims over the last few years, so want to at least get to the grand final and hopefully win it.
"That's the ultimate aim but we'll see how we go."
