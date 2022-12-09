Farmer took shotgun to dispute amid concerns for woman's safety

A rural property owner who attended a home armed with a shotgun believed he was protecting a woman.
Andrew Denis Taylor has escaped conviction over the incident in December last year, which started with the theft of a Nintendo Switch.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court this week heard the device was taken after a man left it in his blue utility on the side of Raitts Road at Brimin about 6pm on December 11.
The Nintendo was discovered stolen a few hours later, and the owner tracked it to a nearby home.
The man and a woman attended the property, parked outside, and knocked on the door.
The resident opened the door and denied knowing anything about the stolen property.
The two attendees went to leave, but decided to try again.
A woman knocked on the door and demanded everyone inside come out.
The female occupant became scared and called her boyfriend, who called Taylor, his boss.
A call was also made to Triple-0.
Taylor, who also lives on Raitts Road, put his 12-gauge shotgun into his silver Ford Ranger and drove to the property at a fast rate of speed.
He got out, stood next to his vehicle, and yelled at the attendees to "get back in your f-ing ute and f- off".
The pair put their arms up in the air and went to walk past Taylor, with one saying "yep, yep, I heard you, just chill".
The man went to Taylor and tried to get him to put his shotgun at the ground, before putting him in a headlock and taking him to the ground.
The pair wrestled over the gun as the female attendee filmed, stating that she had his actions on video.
Police attended Taylor's home at 5.30pm the following day.
A search found the shotgun and another unregistered gun.
The 54-year-old volunteer firefighter admitted to firearms charges in court.
Lawyer Charles Morgan said the firearm wasn't loaded and Taylor didn't have ammunition.
He said the occupant of the home had fled and hid behind a water tank, in the belief she was going to be attacked by two unknown people.
"He took with him the firearm your honour and accepts that was the wrong thing to do," Mr Morgan said.
Senior Sergeant Brendan Tyrrell said the pair who attended the home had only knocked on the door and weren't charged with any offences themselves.
Magistrate Ian Watkins said Taylor was right to be concerned for the woman but handled things the wrong way.
He imposed a good behaviour undertaking, and ordered Taylor pay $1000 to the court fund.
