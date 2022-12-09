Wangaratta's Bella Pasquali races for a national title on Sunday morning.
Pasquali runs in the final of the 400m at the Australian All Schools Championships in Adelaide (1000 AEDT) after winning her heat on Friday in 56.12 seconds.
"It was pretty comfortable," she said.
"I was in lane six, no-one was in front of me, the whole race was behind me, so I went out hard.
"On the back straight I cruised a bit and then I came home strong.
"I have a very long recovery period so I just thought if I run hard, I've got a long time to recover."
Pasquali took on the Warrnambool Gift and Terang Gift last weekend, finishing third in both 120m events which served as her final preparation for the trip to South Australia.
"This is what I've been working for since I started back training," she said.
"I feel pretty good considering it's very early in the season and for some people, their season hasn't even started yet.
"I feel like I've given myself a good opportunity to get a medal."
