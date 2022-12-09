The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Bella Pasquali reaches 400m final at Australian All Schools Championships in Adelaide

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated December 9 2022 - 1:14pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bella Pasquali led her 400m heat from start to finish.

Wangaratta's Bella Pasquali races for a national title on Sunday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.