Nearly 20 young Albury women have graduated from a nine week program, showing themselves and others they can do jobs in male-dominated industries.
The Girls Can Too program, running in Albury for the first time, saw female high school students receiving hands on experience across different trades such as automotive, electrical, surveying, carpentry and civil construction.
Xavier High Year 9 student Taylah Way said she was interested in electrical work, but was nervous she wouldn't be accepted because she was female.
"But it was pretty good, they were really nice," she said.
"It was a feeling of comfort knowing that it can be done and that there are places out there that will take you on, that do accept women in their workplace."
TAFE NSW and training organisation Squad organised industry site visits, work experience, mentoring and guest speakers to give students trade career information.
Albury High Year 12 student Sophie Cary, who has an interest in carpentry, said it was a good opportunity to try out different trades and learn about different businesses.
"I did work experience with AVK Homes, they were great, I really enjoyed my week with them," she said.
"It was nice to go in and it was OK to ask questions like 'what tool is that?'
"It's opened doors into trades, because I was more thinking Defence Force, but now I've got a few different options which is good because I can see which one suits me best."
Ms Cary said it was becoming easier for women to enter trades.
"It's male dominated, but females are making more of an impact now," she said.
Squad's school based coordinator Kyle Breust said another aspect of the program was preparing the students for resume writing and job interviews, which could be "the biggest tripping point" for job seekers.
"It's such an important, integral part of getting the job and if you go in really nervous and not really sure how to answer those questions, and you're also potentially a female going into that non-traditional trade, you're automatically up against it, you're automatically fighting harder to secure that role," he said.
Four students in the program were offered jobs after their work experience.
Mr Breust confirmed the program, which has previously run in Griffith and Wagga, has secured funding to return to Albury next year.
He said one of the biggest challenges for female participation in traditionally male-dominated trades, was changing workplace cultures and mindsets.
"There's an older mentality that maybe girls can't do it, but we're changing that and we're showing that they can," he said.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
