The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Proposal going to Albury Council on who should be honoured in the naming of new grandstand at Lavington Sports Ground

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
December 12 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new grandstand catering to spectators and media during the AFL preseason match this year featuring both Sydney teams. Picture by James Wiltshire.

A PLAN to name Lavington Sports Ground's new grandstand, after the father of nine who drove the original development of the site, will go to Albury Council on Monday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.