A PLAN to name Lavington Sports Ground's new grandstand, after the father of nine who drove the original development of the site, will go to Albury Council on Monday night.
It is proposed the area, which has boxes for media and sport officials, becomes the CT Donnolley Stand.
It would honour the late Col Donnolley, a key founder of the Lavington Sports Club and president of the Lavington Football Club from 1959 to 1976.
The idea has come from former Lavington footballer Happy Wetmore who believes Mr Donnolley deserves to be honoured.
"It was his brainchild to start the Lavington Sports Club and all the work that went into it," Mr Wetmore said yesterday.
"He sacrificed years of his life to get it up.
"He was a bloke 50 to 60 years ahead of his time, he was a genius, and I think there should be recognition of his work."
The CT Donnolley Stand name would complement the long-standing adjoining WG Hartley Stand which salutes William Hartley who died in 1971 and was also heavily involved in the sports and football clubs.
A recommendation to Monday night's council meeting proposes the suggested name be noted and then circulated for public comment before being the subject of a further report to councillors.
Mr Wetmore would like the process to be completed in time for the start of next year's Ovens and Murray Football Netball League so the name can be officially launched on the stand to coincide with that moment.
He said he had spoken to some of Mr Donnolley's nine children and they supported his efforts.
"They are all in agreement with it but they don't want any publicity," Mr Wetmore said.
"They're 100 per cent behind me on all of what I'm doing though."
Albury Council staff met members of the Donnolley family and Monday night's agenda states they "were supportive of the proposal and the consultation process".
The new stand has 600 seats and the Hartley's capacity is 1200.
The council noted signage on the Hartley Stand could be updated to coincide with the naming of the area after Mr Donnolley.
Mr Donnolley was aged 90 when he died in 2009.
He established the sports club at an ex-monastery near the oval and organised athletics and cycling carnivals in addition to his football work.
