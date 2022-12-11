The Border Mail
Search continues at Lake Mulwala for 16-year-old boy after boating incident

By Ted Howes
Updated December 12 2022 - 9:48am, first published 9:45am
Police near the shore of Lake Mulwala at Yarrawonga's Silverwoods Estate on Sunday. Picture by James Wiltshire.

Police have resumed a search at Lake Mulwala for a missing boy who is suspected to have drowned in a boating incident in Yarrawonga on Sunday.

