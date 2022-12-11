Police have resumed a search at Lake Mulwala for a missing boy who is suspected to have drowned in a boating incident in Yarrawonga on Sunday.
Two 16-year-old boys went fishing in a tinny at the lake on Silverwoods Boulevard just before 9am on Sunday.
It is believed the boys were hit by a wave and fell overboard into the water.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Two men saw the boys in trouble, swam to their aid and managed to pull one of the boys to shore.
The men returned to the area and were unable to find the second boy. The search was suspended on Sunday night and recommenced on Monday morning, with police divers, search and rescue, Air Wing, and SES.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.