A changing of the guard has taken place within Hockey Albury Wodonga.
Long serving president Bert Eastoe has stepped sideways, allowing new blood in the form of Anne Dunstan to take the head role.
It's the first time Dunstan has served on the board, but she approaches the role familiar with the region's hockey landscape having been involved in some capacity ever since her three sons first picked up a stick.
"I haven't served on the board of Hockey Albury Wodonga before, nor have I been on a club committee," she said.
"I've always put my hands up for canteens or any roles that I could do supporting throughout the years, but not officially on a committee.
"I do have a background in boards and governance, so that's why I popped my hand up and thought it could be potentially useful for the community to do that."
Dunstan's appointment is underscored by a full board, with all seats filled for the first time in a number of years.
Deb Lawrence and Doug Agar continued in their roles as respective competitions and development directors, while Josh Mason returns as umpire director.
Narelle Hamilton joins as a fresh face in marketing, promotion and media while another new member, John Luftensteiner, arrives as carnivals and special events director
Senior representative director Sherren Rahaley is joined by junior lead Stuart Morrison, while former president Eastoe has been elected finance director.
Eastoe staying on the board is undoubtedly a massive asset for the remainder, namely Dunstan.
"We've got really well balanced board, and Bert has stepped sideways not off the board," Dunstan said.
"We are very grateful for the term that Bert has served over the years, and it's been very useful for him to step sideways so the history continues.
"He's been very supportive in any questions that I'm throwing at him, because there will always be those elements.
"There's still history within the board which is always a wonderful thing to be able to draw on, and we have great support through Cayte (Campbell) in administration.
"By having old and new board members, that brings a whole diverse group of people to the table and helps with decision making."
Having all roles filled means Hockey Albury Wodonga will be able to push the envelope in terms of what it can achieve as an entity.

Unsurprisingly, it all starts at the bottom.
"We have been fortunate enough to move to Hockey ACT in the last 12 months, and through that we've had great support through them in helping to expose more juniors to hockey - as in not players who already play, but getting into schools and running social competitions," she said.
"Even as far as Howlong and Tallangatta, just reaching out that little bit further to put a stick in kids' hands and show them what hockey is all about.
"At the end of the day, it is a fantastic, friendly sport that's all inclusive which is one of the things that I love."
