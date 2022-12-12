Albury trainer Donna Scott snapped a frustrating period for the stable in spectacular fashion at Albury racecourse over the weekend.
Scott revealed the combination of washed out meetings and a string of minor placings had tested her patience over the past two months.
But a winning treble on her home track proved to be a welcome tonic for Scott.
She heavily targeted the meeting with 13 runners which was a record high for the stable.
Scott said it was satisfying to walk away from the meeting with three winners and five minor placings.
"It was a satisfying day at the office," Scott said.
"The stable had been going through a bit of a lean patch, we have been getting plenty of placegetters but winners were starting to become a bit elusive.
"Yes, we had a big team on the weekend but that doesn't guarantee success.
"It looked to be a tough meeting on paper so to be able to get three winners was pleasing."
Scott opened her winning account after Clever Art ($3.10-fav) won the $27,000 Class One Handicap, (1175m) with jockey Simon Miller aboard.
Resuming from a 22-week spell, Clever Art was the widest runner in the home straight and showed plenty of fight to nab Bianco Vilano right on the post.
Scott said Clever Art looked to be a progressive mare after running third and winning in her only two previous starts last preparation.
"Simon has been riding a bit of work for me and was aboard her when she had a jump out at Benalla recently," she said.
"It looked like a nice race for her but the quality of the field was a bit stronger than we had anticipated.
"Then she didn't draw a gate so that made her job tougher again.
"So we thought if she ran top-three we would have been happy.
"But she was able to win and I have got a fair opinion of her and she looks like she is a nice horse in the making."
Scott made it a winning double after Lensman ($2.70-fav) broke through for a deserved win in the $27,000 Maiden Handicap, (1500m) with Richard Bensley aboard.
Lensman had finished in the minor placings in six of his previous eight career starts.
"Finally he got a win," Scott said.
"There is a fair bit of upside to him but he has been a frustrating horse to train because he has got all the ability but has found trouble in most of his starts."
ALSO IN SPORT
Scott completed her treble after Snap Book ($4) scored a dominant win in the $27,000 Class One Handicap, (1500m).
Miller partnered Snap Book to notch a double who also won his last start at Canberra at and paid more than $100 on the NSW TAB.
Scott was hoping the lightly-raced gelding can form part of the stable's assault on the Country Championships.
Meanwhile Scott is no longer the trainer of city winner Takissacod.
Connections have decided to transfer the talented mare to the Kembla Grange stable's of Joe Ible.
