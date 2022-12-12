The Border Mail

Trainer Donna Scott notches treble with Clever Art, Lensman and Snap Book

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated December 12 2022 - 4:58pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jockey Simon Miller winning aboard the Donna Scott-trained Snap Chat which was the third leg of a treble for the stable. Stablemates Clever Art and Lensman were also winners at the Albury meeting over the weekend. Picture by Hazel Park Racing

Albury trainer Donna Scott snapped a frustrating period for the stable in spectacular fashion at Albury racecourse over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.