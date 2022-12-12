The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Elisha Wild joins Canberra United Academy, dad Justin Wild to move interstate with her

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated December 12 2022 - 11:56am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elisha and Justin Wild are moving to Canberra but Luna will stay in Albury with the rest of the family during a 2023 which will be like nothing they've ever experienced before. Picture by James Wiltshire

Elisha Wild is moving interstate to pursue her dream of playing at the top level.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.