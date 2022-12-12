The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Failure of Shooters, Fishers and Farmers leader to address nasty remark towards Murray MP Helen Dalton spurs MPs to leave party

By Anthony Bunn and Riley Krause
December 12 2022 - 3:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Orange Phil Donato has joined fellow former Shooters, Fishers and Farmers MPs Roy Butler and Helen Dalton as an Independent. Picture by Carla Freedman.

THE Shooters, Fishers and Farmers have been left with no MPs in the NSW Lower House after two members quit the party over its leader's behaviour towards Murray MP Helen Dalton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.