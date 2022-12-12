The sight of a Bonza aeroplane at Albury had plane spotters and curious onlookers flocking to the windows at the observation deck at the airport on Monday afternoon.
Airport staff were tight-lipped about the plane named Bazza, but passengers booked on a Rex flight said a small group had left the cafe at about 3pm and boarded the Bonza jet before it took off at 3.41pm.
Flight data revealed the Boeing 737 Max 8 had departed from Sunshine Coast Airport at 8.31am, arrived at Coffs Harbour at 10.18am, departed there at 11.56am and arrived at Albury at 1.23pm.
When the flight took off, data showed the plane was heading north.
Plane spotter Lyle Taylor, flanked by his fellow enthusiasts, said he had been alerted to the plane's imminent arrival early on Monday morning through a network of keen aviation enthusiasts.
"It's very exciting to see a Bonza plane finally here - word among our group spread very quickly," Mr Taylor said.
Bonza chief commercial officer Carly Povey said: "Today our team of legends had the pleasure of flying into Albury Airport from our home base at Sunshine Coast Airport.
"The flight is part of our internal preparation process as we prepare for wheels up, subject to regulatory approval."
Ms Povey said another plane, "Sheila" had arrived at the Sunshine Coast Airport on Monday to complete the family of initial aircraft to be based at the low-cost carrier's "backyard".
"Sheila's arrival marks the completion of the Sunshine Coast base's initial fleet, which will progressively take to the skies, subject to regulatory approval," Ms Povey said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Sheila completes our family of aircraft at Sunshine Coast Airport as we prepare to get wheels up from Bonza's backyard on the Sunny Coast.
"Our next two aircraft will be based at our second home, Melbourne Airport and we'll share news on that in the New Year.
"Like her companions Shazza and Bazza, Sheila was named by our purple army of fans on social media.
"While respecting the regulatory process, the airline continues with its readiness activities in anticipation of connecting communities through low-cost flights."
