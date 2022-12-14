SOUTH Albury eatery The River Deck has reopened for takeaway service this week after it was closed by rising water four months ago.
It is expected to offer in-house dining again by mid-next week.
Albury Council staff are doing remedial works at Noreuil Park now in the aftermath of the floods, which temporarily closed the cafe on August 10.
The River Deck operator Alex Smit said they looked forward to welcoming back patrons into the cafe within a week.
He said the remedial works had paved the way for them to reopen.
"Our plan is to be able to welcome seated guests," he said.
"We are training up new staff and online reservations are preferred at the moment."
It was the second time in the cafe's 11-year history that lapping floodwater had forced the eatery to close; this time had eclipsed it for longevity.
It was last forced to close for more than 50 days during 2016.
The cafe's online bookings will open later this week.
