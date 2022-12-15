The Border Mail
Albury and Corowa students achieve excellent HSC results after overcoming several COVID hurdles

Beau Greenway
Beau Greenway
Updated December 15 2022 - 8:37pm, first published 5:00pm
Albury High School dux Lachlan Carty, 18, Ryan Yensch, 17, and Amelia Spinks, 17, celebrate their ATAR results on Thursday. Picture by Mark Jesser

Lachlan Carty's childhood dream as a boy was to compete at an Olympic Games or play for the Socceroos.

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

