Little win for those cut off by landslide on mountain road

LIMITED access is being provided to drive south to Falls Creek for the first time since a landslip shut Bogong High Plans Road in October.
Victoria's Hume region roads director Steve Bowmaker said an emergency access track between Mount Beauty, Bogong Village and Falls Creek was now open on a restricted basis.
"Locals with four-wheel drives with high ground clearance and fitted with UHF radios will be able to access the track from 6am to 8:30am and 4.30pm to 6pm, seven days a week," he said.
"Vehicles travelling on the road must switch their UHF radios to channel 40 when using the track in case of an emergency."
The move precedes a community meeting on Monday afternoon at Falls Creek and follows that mountain resort estimating it will lose $100 million in revenue because of the closure.
The meeting will run from 4.30pm to 6.30pm at accommodation block St. Falls West and will also be accessible and online via Microsoft Teams.
It will involve an update on the road and details of the transfer of lead agency status from the SES to the Department of Transport.
