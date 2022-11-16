The Border Mail
Roads chief tells of difficulties in fixing up landslide which stopped travel between Mount Beauty and Falls Creek

Anthony Bunn
Anthony Bunn
November 17 2022 - 4:00am
The area along the Bogong High Plains Road which has been closed to traffic since October after a land slip which is continuing to pose difficulties. It has been declared the most complex incident of its type in Victoria since the early 1980s. Picture from Emergency Management Victoria.

A LANDSLIDE which has cut travel between Mount Beauty and Falls Creek could take up to $15 million to fully fix and two-lane access may not be restored until after the next ski season.

