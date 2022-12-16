The Border Mail
North Albury's Joe Harris claims four wickets on debut against Raiders

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated December 16 2022 - 2:41pm, first published 1:34pm
North Albury's Joe Harris had a debut few CAW provincial players could boast, snaring 4-13, as the sixth bowler. Picture by Mark Jesser

A friendship formed between a visiting English player and a 10-year-old finished with one of the association's feel-good stories last weekend in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial.

