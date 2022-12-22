North Albury's VFL contingent have all nominated the Hoppers as their secondary club for next year.
Dom Brew, Jackson Weidemann and Sam Azzi are all expected to make cameo appearances for the Hoppers when free of VFL commitments.
Both Brew and Azzi have committed to Werribee while Weidemann is at rival club Port Melbourne.
Shaun Mannagh and Hudson Garoni also play for Werribee.
Azzi enjoyed a breakout season with the Hoppers this season where he cemented his spot as a key defender.
The 21-year-old's ability to read the play was one of his biggest assets, highlighted by dragging down the second most marks in the competition behind Morris medallist Leigh Masters.
Brew was instrumental in Azzi joining Werribee where he was co-captain this year.
He played two matches with the Hoppers this year against Wangaratta Rovers and Wodonga and featured in the best on both occasions.
