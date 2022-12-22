The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

VFL players Dom Brew, Jackson Weidemann and Sam Azzi nominate North Albury as second club

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated December 22 2022 - 2:27pm, first published 2:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Azzi is set to try his luck in the VFL with Werribee next year.

North Albury's VFL contingent have all nominated the Hoppers as their secondary club for next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.