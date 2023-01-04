The Border Mail

Jockey Danny Beasley returns home after extended stint in Singapore

Updated January 4 2023 - 6:10pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jockey Danny Beasley at Murrumbidgee Turf Club ahead of his comeback on Thursday.

There'll be a familiar feel to jockey Dan Beasley's return to Australian racing at Wagga Wagga on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.