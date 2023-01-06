Pilot remains in serious condition after Porepunkah plane crash

An injured pilot remains in a serious condition in hospital following a plane crash at Porepunkah on Wednesday morning.
The man, aged in his 50s, was found hours after being injured in the crash, which occurred a short distance from the Porepunkah airfield.
Emergency workers located the crashed Cessna about 700 metres from the end of the small airstrip.
He was flown to the Alfred Hospital after the incident.
A spokeswoman said the Queensland man remained in hospital in a serious but stable condition on Friday.
