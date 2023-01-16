Mr Nette was the subject of the documentary Keeping It Alive, a film made in 2017 that chronicles the history of Morse code communications in Australia. He said the Beechworth station is the last of its kind in Australia and attracted interest from school groups and tourists, many surprised to see such old-fashioned methods still being used, albeit on a small scale. He recalled a filmed challenge between teenagers using SMS pitted against a Morse code operator, a contest of speed and accuracy to convey a message.

