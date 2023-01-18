The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Bee Gees fourth member Colin 'Smiley' Petersen brings The Best of the Bees to Albury

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
January 19 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Bee Gees drummer Colin 'Smiley' Petersen is coming to Albury Entertainment Centre next months with The Best of the Bee Gees. Picture by John Elliott

WHEN Colin "Smiley" Petersen was only nine, he got a 3000-strong audience on its feet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.