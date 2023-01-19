Border residents are proving it pays to recycle.
That's the clear message after confirmation almost 3 million cans, bottles and cartons had been recycled at Albury's four Return and Earn sites since Christmas day.
Return and Earn figures provided to The Border Mail this week revealed 2,914,159 containers had been recycled through the various collection points in Albury, which had resulted in more than $290,000 refunded to the community.
Albury has a total of four Return and Earn points, including reverse vending machines at PCYC in East Albury, Coles Lavington and Lavington Square, as well as one automated depot for larger volume returns, also in Lavington on Catherine Crescent.
Beck Manson and her stepson Ben Barns, who live in Wodonga, said they travelled across the Murray River to recycle their cans.
"We do this a lot," Mr Barns said at the East Albury PCYC facility. "Just before Christmas we brought a big load here and got nearly $200 for it."
Ms Manson said: "It's a pity Victoria doesn't have it set up as well as this, but we're not complaining. As well as getting some extra money, we're doing the right thing for the environment."
Albury retirees Bob and Rose Hayman said the "place was always full of Victorians".
"We come here every couple of months - if it's too crowded we just go home and come back - it does get very busy," Mrs Hayman said.
The Border's donation partner for Return and Earn machines is the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund, with $2362 handed back to the charity from container refunds.
Albury and district residents have proved to be enthusiastic recyclers, having returned over 144,597,767 containers since the scheme started in December 2017.
More than $14.5 million has gone back into the pockets of the community.
More than 8.6 billion containers have been returned through Return and Earn since the scheme, equating to more than $860 million in refunds to users of the service across NSW.
"There is a demand for more return points, and the network operator continues to identify suitable sites to expand the network," a Return and Earn spokesperson said.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
