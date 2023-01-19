The Border Mail
Thurgoona man threw woman to the floor, grabbed by hair and threw her into wall

By Albury Court
Updated January 19 2023 - 11:02am, first published 11:00am
Jail at home plus community service hours for man who targeted his baby's mother

A Thurgoona man who turned violent towards his partner and inadvertently their baby when she tried to take hold of their child has been jailed.

