Jail at home plus community service hours for man who targeted his baby's mother

A Thurgoona man who turned violent towards his partner and inadvertently their baby when she tried to take hold of their child has been jailed.
Machine operator Brendan Groch was handed a 30-month sentence this week.
But Albury Local Court magistrate Roger Prowse has allowed the 35-year-old to serve his sentence in the community rather than behind bars.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Groch, of Swallow Street, was also ordered to complete 230 hours of unpaid community service work as part of an intensive correction order.
He pleaded guilty over incidents that occurred at the couple's home in December and earlier this month.
Groch admitted to charges of intimidation, destroy or damage property, contravention of an apprehended violence order, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and four counts of common assault.
The court was told Groch and the victim, 32, had been in a relationship for a year, with their son born in early November.
The baby, then just over three weeks' old, woke on December 5 about 12.30am, irritable and in need of a feed.
The couple were already in the kitchen organising his bottle, with Groch holding the child.
The woman tried to get the baby from Groch, but he refused to hand him over.
"The accused then threw the victim onto the tiled floor in the kitchen," police said.
The victim hit her head on the floor, but wasn't injured.
On December 11, Groch grabbed the woman and forced her out the front door, causing her to stumble while holding the baby.
She suffered minor bruising to her and the boy a red mark to his head.
Two days later, Groch was sitting on a couch with their son in a baby seat beside him. She went to pick up the baby.
"The accused grabbed the victim by the ponytail and pulled her back, throwing her against the wall."
He later threatened to slam her into a wall if she didn't hand the boy over, leaving her feeling "horrible and embarrassed".
On January 6, he grabbed then squeezed her from behind and caused small cuts to her fingers on trying to grab her phone.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.