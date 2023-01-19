Serious concerns are held for a missing Border woman who hasn't been seen since Tuesday.
Police said Jo Leamon, 38, might be travelling in a 2011 model white Toyota Prado with NSW registration CYL38M.
She was last seen on Tuesday afternoon by her housemate at a home on Greta Drive, Hamilton Valley, and has not been in contact with friends or family since.
She failed to return to work that day and Murray River Police District officers were notified on Wednesday.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Family and police hold serious concerns for Jo's welfare as her lack of communication is considered out of character," police said in a statement.
"Jo is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 175 to 180 centimetres tall, medium build, fair complexion, with brown hair and blue-grey eyes."
Police have released three pictures of the missing woman and the vehicle she's believed to be travelling in as part of their appeal for public help.
Anyone with information into her whereabouts is asked to contact Albury Police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.