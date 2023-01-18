He bellowed at the magistrate, he raged as he stormed a path back out the door.
Brendon John Lee was required in Albury Local Court regarding claims he'd been thieving, over a supposed taste for bourbon whisky.
Here was the list: $73 of Wild Turkey cans from East Albury's Newmarket Hotel on November 27 and then, a few days' later, $64.99 of the oily tipple from a nearby IGA supermarket.
IN OTHER NEWS:
But as his case was about to get under way on Wednesday, it all just as quickly came undone.
Magistrate Roger Prowse asked Lee his intentions. Was it guilty or not guilty, he put, on the single charges of shoplifting and larceny?
Again, Lee shouted. Mr Prowse quietly persevered.
Why should he answer these charges, Lee bellowed, when "my kids were stolen". He then shouted again, scarcely giving Mr Prowse a moment to make the court's needs clear.
Mr Prowse indicated to prosecutor Sergeant Andrew Pike that he would likely issue a warrant for Lee's arrest. He had failed to appear.
But first the court had to give this fellow another chance.
Standing outside the door, a court officer called Lee's name three times.
Lee heard - he had to, as he stood just metres away delivering his sermon to a registry worker.
The officer returned, letting Mr Prowse know Lee was well aware he was required back inside.
But no, for Lee the show was over.
The warrant was issued and with that, this fellow Brendon - or Brendan, as one charge stated - became a wanted man.
