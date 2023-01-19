The Border Mail
Albury United Soccer Club granted $150,000 to upgrade facilities

TH
By Ted Howes
January 19 2023 - 4:30pm
The Albury United Soccer Club has received $150,000 to upgrade it's facilities at Jelbart Park. File picture

Upgrading changing rooms for female players at Jelbart Park will be a priority after a $150,000 funding boost for Albury United Soccer Club facilities was announced on Thursday morning.

TH

Ted Howes

Local News

